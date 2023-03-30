Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

73rd Annual RI Home Show- The largest home improvement and idea show in Southern New England! Features six shows in one — the 10th Annual Energy Expo, the 10,000 sq ft Garden Experience, the new Inspiration Showcase, Art of the Ocean State, and the Specialty RI Flower Show! Plus, hundreds of home-related exhibitors with trends, services, and ideas in home improvement, remodeling, landscaping, and so much more! It’s all here!

West Place Animal Sanctuary Volunteer Open House- Local nonprofit West Place Animal Sanctuary invites adults and students in high school or college to attend a Volunteer Open House on Sunday, April 2 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will have opportunities to learn more about a variety of volunteer openings that support more than 70 farm animals rescued from cruelty, abuse, and neglect. Students seeking hands-on farm experience will learn more about West Place’s popular Educational Internship Programs, which run throughout the school-year and during the summer months.

Bloom Flower Show- We celebrate spring by bringing over 85 vendors of indoor and outdoor plants, art, and more to WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. If you purchase your tickets in advance, you even receive your choice of complimentary beverage from one of our beverage sponsors! Join us on April 1st & 2nd, 2023 (12-6 pm) to shop from over 85 of the best dealers of indoor and outdoor plants, flowers, art, apothecary products, jewelry, and so much more.