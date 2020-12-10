Eye on RI: holly jolly holiday events

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming, local events!

Holly Jolly Drive-thru- Load up the kids and head down to Easton’s Beach for a special holiday display scheduled for 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12th. Participants will remain in their vehicles as they drive through festive one-of-a-kind displays with a very special guest waiting at the end to say a quick, socially distant ho-ho-ho. All participants must remain in the vehicle at all times and masks are required for all. This event is free for Newport residents and $5 per child for non-residents. Pre-registration is required for all participants. Registration is currently open for Newport residents. Non-resident registration begins December 6th. Visit register.communitypass.net/cityofnewport to sign up.

Linden Place Winter Artisans Market- Saturday, December 12, 2020 11am-3pm Linden Place and the Bristol Art Museum are pleased to announce a very special outdoor Winter Artisan Market on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 11am to 3pm. A safe, fun outdoor shopping experience in the heart of Bristol, Rhode Island. Set under a gorgeous century tent and scattered among the beautiful and historic sculpture gardens of the 1810 mansion in downtown Bristol will be dozens of artisans and their unique offerings. Meet talented, local artists and see their amazing creations. From jewelry, weaving, clothing, pottery, and more, what better way to pick up that special handmade gift for the holidays while supporting local artists? Admission is free!

Taylor Mac’s “Holiday Sauce…Pandemic!”– Christmas as calamity—2020 Ibsen Award winner and MacArthur Fellow Taylor Mac and his long time collaborators, designer Machine Dazzle, Music Director Matt Ray and producers Pomegranate Arts join together to celebrate the holidays in all of their dysfunction. Holiday Sauce… Pandemic! will blend music, film, burlesque and random acts of fabulousness to reframe the songs you love and the holidays you hate. There is more to the holidays than rampant capitalism and gift-giving and in Taylor’s world, creativity and imagination are their own spirituality. This holiday season will be bittersweet for so many— Taylor Mac reminds us of the collective power of our chosen families, a message that will be of particular resonance this year when so many have lost so much.