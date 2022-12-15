Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Hanukkah Spectaculah- The City of Providence’s Department of Art, Culture + Tourism will host its second annual Hanukkah Spectaculah with festive food, music, drinks, candle-lighting, and art with your neighbors and friends.

“It’s a Wonderful Life”- Join us for an annual Odeum tradition – It’s A Wonderful Life! December 16 8pm.

“It’s a Wonderul Life: A Live radio Play”- George, Mary, Zuzu, and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life in this staged 1940s radio broadcast of Frank Capra’s holiday movie classic. With live sound effects and a handful of actors, the story of beleaguered building and loan owner George Bailey and his affable helper angel, Clarence, unfolds one fateful Christmas Eve as you’ve never seen it before. This captivating, life-affirming story is a holiday treat for the entire family!

Rotary Club of Cranston Holiday Concert- December 19 at the Historic Park Theater with performances from Cranston High Schools East & West.