Eye on RI: historic tag sale

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local activities and attractions.

Oscar nominated shorts– Showcase Cinemas’ Event Cinema is proud to present “Animated Shorts: 2021 Oscar Nominated Short Films.” On April 8 at 7 p.m., this collection of short films give a glimpse into the best documentary, live-action, and animated shorts of the year.

Linden Place Tag Sale- Linden Place Mansion is hosting a once in a lifetime tag sale on Saturday, April 10 from 9AM-1PM! Stop by to shop a variety of antique household items including large and small furniture, glassware, and china. Also for sale will be original pieces of the mansion’s 1810 balustrade and wrought iron fence. Seek out treasures from over 200 years to own a piece of Bristol history!

Newport Car Museum Hoods Up- Check out what’s under the hoods of more than 75 cars in six galleries: American Muscle, Mopars, Fin Cars, World Cars, Ford/Shelby, Corvettes! Tickets online or at the door.