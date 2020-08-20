Eye on RI: have fun supporting local businesses!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local activities and events!

Comedy Connection- Each show is limited to 70 tickets. You will not be seated with anyone who is not in your party. Maximum Party size will be limited to 4 at this time. All beverages and food will be served in biodegradable, single use containers. Staff will be wearing a mask at all times. Guests only need to wear a mask when they are not at their table.

Coastal Queen Bay Cruises- Coastal Queen Scenic Bay Cruises and Sunset Cruises run daily and depart from Bowen’s Wharf in Newport and 1 East Ferry Wharf in Jamestown. Jamestown departures are limited, please check the “EVENTS” for a complete list of options from that location. Private cruises are also available.

Brew in a Box!- This year we’re bringing Brew at the Zoo to you for a wild night-in with our all new BREW IN A BOX! After three months of closure the Zoo needs your support now more than ever! Stop by the Zoo and grab your carefully crafted box which includes a commemorative pint glass, tasting cup, T-shirt, 2-tickets to the Soaring Eagle zip ride, and a 6-pack of assorted brews.

Providence Restaurant Weeks- Whether you prefer to dine inside, outside or to go, this summer’s Stay Local. Eat Well. promotion has you covered. Brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks, Stay Local, Eat Well offers a wide range of choices for diners and restaurants alike. Participating area restaurants will feature specials for breakfast, lunch or dinner (or perhaps all three). They may also include a Chef’s Choice selection — a sort of “wild card” item, such as a signature cocktail, a family-sized entree, a specialty product, and more. With four weeks of delicious dining specials, you can take a well-deserved break from the kitchen, while showing your support for Rhode Island’s amazing restaurants.

