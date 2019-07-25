Eye on RI: Hamilton takes the stage!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Hamilton at PPAC- It’s finally here! Hamilton is onstage now through August 11th and there are still limited tickets available! Hamilton tickets are currently available for purchase online at ppacri.org, by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787), or in-person at the PPAC Box Office at 220 Weybosset St., Providence, RI 02903

Newport Folk Festival- The Newport Folk Festival, founded by George Wein in 1959, takes place on the grounds at Fort Adams State Park and features four stages of world class musicians, food, vendors and a number of exhibits. Fort Adams is located at 90 Fort Adams Drive, Newport, RI. One of the park system’s national treasures, Fort Adams is situated at the mouth of Newport Harbor with panoramic views of the Newport Bridge and the East Passage. The festival runs rain or shine.

Governor’s Bay Day– Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced that the 31st Governor’s Bay Day celebration will take place on Sunday, July 28, 2019.The day includes family-friendly activities and free parking at all Rhode Island state beaches, as well as fishing in Rhode Island saltwaters without a saltwater fishing license. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) also will waive the roundtrip fare on all service to South County beaches on Route 66 (URI/Galilee). Service to the beach will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Join The Rhode Show Crew for a “Beach Break” on Friday July 26 from 11am-1pm at Narragansett Town Beach!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

