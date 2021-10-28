Eye on RI: Hallo-weekend!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

Halloween Friday Flea & Witches’ Night Out Market– PVD Flea & WNOM are brewing up some Halloween magic for a special collaboration. Enjoy your favorite vendors featuring artisans and makers + vintage goods, shop Witches’ Row outside, consult the Readers’ Row inside, walk our lighted labyrinth, take a moment with the ancestors & beloved dead, and visit with Baba Yaga! The event is free, as is the parking lots and nearby street parking.

Linden Place Haunting Events- There’s a tell-tale chill in the air and the spirits have once again descended upon Linden Place. During the month of October, prepare to be haunted by the ghosts of Linden Place’s past!

Rocky Point Farm Pumpkin Walk- Stroll through our enchanted pumpkin path through the forest and enjoy over 400 candle-lit, hand-carved pumpkins. Trail is lined with bag candles, tiki torches and campfires. Watch our living statues and collect a Halloween treat!

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular- It’s music to our ears as the nationally acclaimed walk-through Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo is back and better than ever.