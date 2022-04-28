Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local activities and attractions!

Newport Beer Festival- The Newport Beer Festival, formerly known as the Newport Craft Beer Festival, returns this April for its 10th year. The festival brings with it a day full of craft beer taste-testing, live music and local flavors from 40+ craft brewers. This year’s event won’t take place at the original location of Great Friends Meeting House, instead it has moved to a bigger venue, Fort Adams State Park.

Pawcatuck River Duck Race- In spectacular fashion 20,000 rubber ducks will be released at once off the Westerly-Pawcatuck Bridge for an amazing race down the Pawcatuck River.

This community event is the largest charitable fundraiser in the two-state region. Over 40 local schools and non-profit organizations are participating to raise money for their worthy causes.

Musica Dolce May Day Concert- Celebrate May Day with Musica Dolce at the beautiful Towers in Narragansett. The chamber concert will feature the D Minor String Quartet by Arriaga, Gardel’s Por Una Cabeza, and the Ravel F Major Quartet. The performing artists are violinists Catherine Reilly and Patricia Petersen, violist Brandon Kaplan, and William (Val) Korennoy on cello. Suggested Donation at the door – $20. Children free.

Providence Pizza Weeks- GoProvidence is celebrating pizza, in all its varied and delicious forms. We’ve rallied chefs from across the state to cook up their best and most creative takes on pizza — from pies piled high with savory toppings to dessert-style treats. The pizza possibilities are endless.