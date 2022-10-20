The weekend is nearly here! Ashley Erling has a look at some of the fun events happening in our area, brought to you by Koch Eye Associates and Eye Health Vision Centers.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.