Eye on RI: getting into the holiday spirit

Made on Honor Market- With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s the perfect time of year to get a jump on holiday shopping and show to support of our local communities. This year,Narragansett Beer is spreading holiday cheer with its3rd Annual “Made on Honor Market” on November 23rd and 24th! The two-day indoor festival will showcase some of ‘Gansett’s favorite makers, artists and small businesses. And with over 100+ vendors, this year it’s evenbigger. Inspired by its Emmy-award winning “Made on Honor” video series which profiles local makers and craftsmen, the two-day shindig will feature 100+ independent brands!

Holiday Lantern Tours- Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walk. Learn how Newporters did, or did not, observe the holidays. Holiday Lantern Tours will be occurring every Friday and Saturday at 4pm starting on November 22, 2019, ending on December 28, 2019. Tours depart from The Museum of Newport History and Shop, 127 Thames Street, Newport, RI, and cost $15 per person, $10 for Society members and active duty military with ID. Advance registration is strongly encouraged as space is limited. Purchase tickets by calling 401-841-8770 or by visiting NewportHistoryTours.org or at the Museum of Newport History & Shop.

“Friendsgiving” Marathon- Wondering how you can watch all your favorite turkey-themed Friends episodes this Thanksgiving season? Showcase Cinemas Warwick Quaker Lane is presenting a special two-day, eight-episode FRIENDSGIVING event just in time for the holidays. The two-day event will start on Sunday, November 24th at 7:00 pm with four Thanksgiving themed “Friends” episodes and will conclude with the final four episodes Monday, November 25th at 7:00 pm. Fans can watch as Monica puts a turkey on her head, Rachel makes a curious trifle cake, Ross reveals an old secret, Chandler declares his love for Monica, Joey tries to devour an entire turkey and Phoebe exposes something about Chandler’s canine allergy.

Pot au Feu Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Festival- The wine festival continues for three additional nights due to the popularity of the annual Barrel Dinners held at the restaurant. The walls of the restaurant are lined with empty bottles of past releases of the Nouveau Beaujolais. There is also a large collection of wooden wine barrels from years of dinners where the barrel is tapped and dinner guests line up to fill their glasses from the wooden spigot. Each year Burke opens the spigot which remains open until the last glass is filled. A nasty old tin plate collects the spillage as guests try to time the placement of their glass under the nonstop stream pouring out of the barrel.Each year Burke threatens to share the spillage “with every glass in the room” which gives guests extra incentive to avoid spillage.

