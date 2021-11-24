Eye on RI: getting holiday ready while giving back

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

Holiday Shop & Stroll at West Place- West Place Animal Sanctuary is hosting a Holiday Shop & Stroll on Small Business Saturday. New hand-made and holiday-themed items have been crafted by volunteers and will be available for purchase in the gift shop. Educational and interactive tours will launch every 30 minutes and guests will meet farm animal rescues that include alpacas, donkeys, horses, pigs, sheep, goats, and domestic and exotic birds. Registration is required.

Pop-Up Tree & Wreath Sale– In the spirit of the season, Castle Hill Inn will sparkle with compassion and holiday cheer on the weekend after Thanksgiving. Castle Hill Inn will host a pop-up tree and wreath sale to benefit The James L. Maher Center from 10am-3pm on Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28. The public is invited to enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and cookies, holiday tunes, and other festive touches while selecting the perfect greenery in one of Newport’s most iconic settings. Wreaths, swags, and Balsam fir trees – including both tabletop and full-size trees – will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the tree & wreath sale will benefit the James L. Maher Center, which has been serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities on Aquidneck Island and in Rhode Island’s East Bay communities since 1953. The Maher Center offers an array of programs – including creative, recreational, and social programming, volunteer and employment opportunities, supportive residential options, and accessible, on-demand transportation services – with the goal of helping people imagine and curate fulfilling lives that reflect their unique interests, affinities, and talents.

Black Friday Shopping Guide 2021