Eye on RI: get outside with social distance events!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities!

Rocky Point artist vendors & more- Come to the former Rocky Point Park, now an open public park overlooking Narragansett Bay, for food trucks, more than 50 artisan vendors with Field of Artisans, and live music. The lineup of food truck and artisans will be different on each date. Field of Artisans is a pop-up community for creativity.

Narragansett Summer Concert Series- Fridays, 6 – 7:30 p.m. Live musical entertainment outdoors across from Narragansett Town Beach in the heart of the Pier. This week catch “Reckless Blues” playing classic swing, jazz, blues tunes from Ella to Bonnie Raitt.

Pumpin’ Beats & Iron Outdoor Workout- We are throwing the BEST beat pumpin’ workout at 8am in our parking lot! Everything will be marked off so we will have our own workout area. We will practice social distancing while being out in the open air! (If you have basic gym equipment, please bring dumbbells, yoga mat and resistance. Due to Covid, it would be best if you had your own). We will have DJ Kenny from Elite Entertainment to rock with the best music during our workouts!

