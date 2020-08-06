Eye on RI: get out in the ‘Creative Capital’!

Ashley Erling bring us “Eye on RI” highlighting local events and activities!

Open Air Saturdays- InDowncity is changing things up in 2020, hosting a more self-guided, socially distanced experience for you downtown on Saturdays! During the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Westminster Street will close to vehicle traffic between Eddy Street and Union Street so that you can take to the street for some socially distanced shopping and browsing. The program will continue each Saturday through the fall, allowing you the opportunity to support your favorite local businesses in a safe manner in the comfort of the fresh, open air. Open Air Saturdays will allow for safe shopping both in-store and outside on the sidewalks, but for those who cannot attend, the majority of participating shops also offer online shopping and shipping as well. Visitors to Open Air Saturdays are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing while shopping. No-touch hand sanitizing stations will be provided along Westminster Street.

Providence Flea- The Providence Flea returns for Sundays in August! They will be open from 10am-2pm at the South Water Street location. Masks are required and social distancing must be adhered to.

Showcase Cinemas Providence- that Showcase Cinemas Providence Place is reopening this Saturday, August 1st, under the company’s new ‘Be Showcase Safe’ program. During the initial reopening phase Showcase Cinemas will feature special “Bring Backs” of classic films from movie franchises such as “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars.” Special pricing for return-engagement films are $5.00 for all showtimes. In addition to the variety of classic “Bring Backs,” Showcase Cinemas will debut a new program designed to reunite the community and celebrate the arts. Showcase Together highlights the best of anime, book to screen adaptations, arts and culture and more. Presentations take place every day, and customers may also purchase special Showcase Together concessions combos. Showcase Cinemas Providence Place will also be offering private screenings for family and friends. For $300, customers can book a freshly sanitized auditorium for up to 25 guests, choose from a catalogue of our Bring Backs films to screen and receive a regular-size popcorn and drink for each guest. More information on pricing, programming and booking a private screening can be found on Showcasecinemas.com.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

