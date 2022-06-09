Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local evnts and attractions!

Gaspee Days Parade- Since 1965, the Gaspee Days Committee has continued its efforts to preserve, promote, and share Rhode Island’s revolutionary history with the community – and there’s no better way to do that than by celebrating over 50 years of the Gaspee Days Parade. Combining colonial groups from all over with our modern and vibrant community, this is truly a show not to miss! Each year, friends and neighbors crowd along a two-mile stretch of Narragansett Parkway anxiously awaiting the march of the parade. Be it the fife and drums corps, the fire trucks, or the Shriners in their miniature cars, everyone has a favorite to look forward to!

British Motorcars- At British Motorcars of New England, we’ve been supporting local charities in the Southern New England area for over 35 years. This summer’s car show expands our fundraising efforts to support Alzheimer’s Association- Rhode Island Chapter.

PVD Fest- Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, the City of Providence’s Department of Art, Culture+ Tourism and founding partner FirstWorks will once again host PVDFest, Providence’s free outdoor signature arts festival, June 10-12, 2022.

WaterFire Partial Lighting- This is the opening night for Rhode Island Day of Portugal’s annual celebration of Portuguese culture in Rhode Island. PVD Fest is happening all weekend in the city.