Eye on RI: Gaspee Days are back!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local activities and attractions!

Gaspee Days- Since 1965, the Gaspee Days Committee has continued its efforts to preserve, promote, and share Rhode Island’s revolutionary history with the community – and there’s no better way to do that than by celebrating over 50 years of the Gaspee Days Parade. Combining colonial groups from all over with our modern and vibrant community, this is truly a show not to miss! Each year, friends and neighbors crowd along a two-mile stretch of Narragansett Parkway anxiously awaiting the march of the parade. Be it the fife and drums corps, the fire trucks, or the Shriners in their miniature cars, everyone has a favorite to look forward to!

Stroll the Gardens and Grounds- Stroll among a menagerie of topiary animals at Green Animals. Stop for a picnic alongside the Chinese Tea House at Marble House near the Cliff Walk. At The Breakers, enjoy a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean and meander along the recently restored Historic Path. Share your sandwich with any of the Greek Gods & Goddesses at The Elms.

Gazebo Concerts– It’s time to grab your blanket or chair and enjoy scenic Narragansett while listening to some great music in Gazebo Park.

Black Ships Festival- We Welcome you to join us for our 38th Year honoring the ongoing special friendship between Rhode Island and Japan. Cultural demonstrations at Independence Park in Bristol, Rhode Island starting at 3pm Saturday. Free Taiko Drum Concert with Odaiko New England on Saturday at 6:30pm