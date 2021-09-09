Eye on RI: fun & festivals!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

RI Seafood Festival– Two day festival showcasing New England’s best seafood, beverages, and live music. Set in beautiful downtown Providence, it’s a perfect was to end summer!

DNBlock Party– Free block party with live music, & mini cash bars on Purchase Street!

Dance Your Style Competition- See what happens when Boston’s top dancers face off in test of skill, creativity & musicality. Red Bull Dance Your Style Boston premieres at Tall Ship Boston on September 10, 2021. Save the date! The winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style Boston will compete in the national finals October 23-24, 2021 in Washington, DC. Winners will compete to represent the USA at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in Johannesburg, South Africa on December 4, 2021.