Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions

Pop-up free concert- the Warwick Symphony Orchestra will present a free orchestral pops performance at the Washington County Fairgrounds, with special guests, the Westminster Youth String Ensemble.

British Motorcars- On June 9th & 10th the BMCNE will kick off its Annual British Motorcars in Bristol car show that includes a scenic tour around Southern New England, hosting a block party in downtown Bristol, and a public Car Show in an effort to raise money for local charities through car show registrations, vendor booths, area sales, and sponsorships.

Gaspee Days- Since 1965, the Gaspee Days Committee has continued its efforts to preserve, promote, and share Rhode Island’s revolutionary history with the community – and there’s no better way to do that than by celebrating over 50 years of the Gaspee Days Parade.