Eye on RI: foodie festivals on tap!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival- Historic Bowen’s Wharf in downtown Newport, RI, will host the 30th annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, on October 16th and 17th, 2021. Named one of the “10 Fabulous Fall Festivals on the Coast,” by Coastal Living Magazine, this event is an open invitation for all to come back to the waterfront after the rush of the summer season!

Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival- Featuring some of the area’s most popular food trucks dishing out fan favorites such as fall-off-the-bone BBQ, huge meatballs, wood-fired pizzas, chocolate covered strawberries, zesty mexican food, Jamaican cuisine, delicious whoopie pies and more! Offering dozens of regional and national craft brews. FTFA will be bringing the ultimate food truck and craft beer experience to Newport!

Curbside Comedy– Curbside Comedy is back at Newport Craft after their show this summer raised more than $600 for charity. Curbside Comedy delivers live, social-distance stand-up comedy to you. Our dream is simple: support up-and-coming comedians, give back to the community and put on the best possible show.

Providence Bruins Opening Night- The Providence Bruins drop the puck on their 30th season with Opening Night fueled by Dunkin’! This special night will feature a double banner raising ceremony to celebrate the team’s Atlantic Division championships in each of the last two seasons, and marks the return of hockey and P-Bruins fans to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.