Eye on RI: food, fun, & laughs!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities.

Pawtucket Open Market- Join us at the Hope Artiste Village Saturday November 7th for our Opening Day of Pawtucket Open Market! We’ll have a unique blend of Artists, Farmers, Vintage and Food vendors throughout the corridors of this amazing mill building! We will run for 26 consecutive Saturdays through May 1.

Trinity Beer Garden Comedy Night- Every Friday Glue Factory Comedy and Trinity Beer Garden present the best comedians in New England in downtown Providence. Tickets are free, but seating is limited so RSVP @ Trinitybeergarden.com

Newport Restaurant Week- Things will definitely look different this season (as most things have in 2020), but nonetheless we’re committed to helping restaurant doors stay open, and to making you feel safe while you’re there. Here’s the remix: The emphasis this season is on everyone’s favorite thing: deals. It’s Newport Restaurant Week remixed, with an assortment of unbeatable discounts at participating restaurants for you to choose from. Think: BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift card promotions, and so much more. Discover all of the delicious deals and participating restaurants below.

PVD Vegan Restaurant Week- Weeklong celebration of the best vegan cuisine in the Providence area.

