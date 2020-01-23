Eye on RI: fight night returns

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming, local events!

CES MMA 60- Live Professional Mixed Martial Arts returns to Twin River Casino Hotel to start an exciting 2020!

Ice Festival- Ice Skating, Ice Bumper Cars, Local DJs, Food Trucks, Hot Chocolate Bar, Trinity Beer, Ice Bar, Ice Carving Demo, Giveaways, and More!

Chris Tucket at PPAC- Chris Tucker is best known for playing the role of Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour film series with Jackie Chan. He became a favorite on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam in the 1990s and came to prominence in his first starring role, the 1995 film cult classic Friday starring along- side Ice Cube. Tucket performs Saturday night at 8pm at PPAC.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

