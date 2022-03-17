Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!
St. Patrick’s Day Providence: Enjoy the St Patrick’s Day Parade, The Tour de Patrick 5K, and Narragansett’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration!
Feast of St. Joseph- Head up to Federal Hill or one of the many local Italian bakeries to celebrate St. Joseph’s Day on Saturday!
Michael Yo at Comedy Connection- A 2-time Emmy nominee, regular on the Joe Rogan Experience, host of the Michael Yo Show and fresh off his critically acclaimed comedy special Blasian, Michael Yo is a comedian/actor/host keeping busy in all of Hollywood’s platforms. He will perform at Comedy Connection March 18 & March 19!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.