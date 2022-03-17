Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

St. Patrick’s Day Providence: Enjoy the St Patrick’s Day Parade, The Tour de Patrick 5K, and Narragansett’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration!

Feast of St. Joseph- Head up to Federal Hill or one of the many local Italian bakeries to celebrate St. Joseph’s Day on Saturday!

Michael Yo at Comedy Connection- A 2-time Emmy nominee, regular on the Joe Rogan Experience, host of the Michael Yo Show and fresh off his critically acclaimed comedy special Blasian, Michael Yo is a comedian/actor/host keeping busy in all of Hollywood’s platforms. He will perform at Comedy Connection March 18 & March 19!