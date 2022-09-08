Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.

Calamari Festival- It’s that time of year again as planning is in motion for our 6th Annual State-Wide Rhode Island Calamari Festival on September 10, 2022. This festival has now grown to be one of Narragansett’s biggest events, serving more than 1,000 lbs. of calamari while drawing in over 3,000+ people from across Southern New England.

RI Seafood Festival- The Rhode Island Seafood Festival is an annual event which began in 2011 that brings together the best local purveyors of seafood and other fine fare as well as beer, wine and spirits from Ocean State producers.

Cranston Greek Festival- 2022 “3-Day” CRANSTON GREEK FESTIVAL – SEPTEMBER 9th, 10th and 11th. For more than two generations, the Cranston Greek Festival has been held the on the church grounds, the weekend after Labor Day. Thousands of people will visit the Cranston Greek Festival over the course of this exciting three-day event of Food, Fun, Greek Dancing, Greek Religion and Culture. Location: The 36th Annual “3-Day” Cranston Greek Festival will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation on the parish grounds at 175 Oaklawn Avenue, Route 5, Cranston, RI. Admission is FREE.