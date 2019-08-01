Eye on RI: festival for seafood lovers

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Charlestown Seafood Festival- A gastronomic extravaganza of Rhode Island’s best seafood, lobsters, steamers, chowder, fish & chips, lobster rolls, clam cakes, corn on the cob and a raw bar, as well as an array of all types of foods for every taste. A wide variety of arts and crafts on display, amusement rides, rock wall climbing, car show, midway entertainment,kayak, overnight getaways,50/50, lobster raffle and more. Continuous entertainment and events.

“Newsies” at Theatre by the Sea- Bill Hanney is excited to present the Rhode Island professional premiere of Disney’s Newsies. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right! Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony® Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony® Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family!

Leapfest– Watch teams jump out of planes during Leapfest, the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute-training event and competition sponsored by the RI Army National Guard. The event is free and open to the public and there is a designated area for spectators on the edge of the drop zone.

Ben Folds at Bold Point Park– Show is Sunday August 4th.