Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Blessing of the Fleet- The Narragansett Lions Club held its first Blessing of the Fleet in the summer of 1972. Back in 1972, this was a 1-day event held in Galilee. Over the years, it grew into a beloved 2-day festival that includes a certified road race, a festive parade of boats, great food, live music, and people by the thousands making wonderful new memories. And starting in 2017, it was expanded to 3 days!

Newport Jazz Festival- Join us for the granddaddy of all music festivals. The 2022 Newport Jazz Festival will be held July 29 – July 31 at Fort Adams State Park in Newport RI.

Dogapalooza- Come and join us at Pawtucket Dog Park for a weekend of fun, food and festivities for your entire family – even your fur babies!