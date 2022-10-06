Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractiosn and events!

Ocean State Oyster Festival- The Ocean State Oyster Festival is back for our 8th annual with oyster farms from RI, live music, great food, and beautiful backdrop of PVD!

Ocean State Black and Funny Improv Festival- Looking for some laughs this fall? Look no further than The Contemporary Theater Company’s 2nd Annual Ocean State Black and Funny Improv Festival. The festival runs October 6 – 9 with performances Thursday – Saturday at 7 pm and 9 pm at the theater in Downtown Wakefield.

Scituate Art Festival- The 56th annual Scituate Art Festival is to be held October 8, 9, and 10, 2022, on the village green in North Scituate, RI.

Federal Hill Columbus Day Weekend Festival- This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the Columbus Day Weekend Festival on Federal Hill, presented by the Federal Hill Commerce Association! The festival runs Oct. 7–10, 2022 and is full of amazing food, savory pastries, live entertainment, games, rides and, of course, the much-anticipated annual parade.