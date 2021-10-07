Eye on RI: fall favorites!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Scituate Arts Festival– Come celebrate the fall season by visiting us on the Village Green in North Scituate. Browse and buy original fine art, handmade crafts and antiques in an open-air market.

Enjoy tasty treats and support local, non-profit organizations by visiting our food court. Take a chance with our Raffle of items generously donated by our Exhibitors!

Enjoy live musical entertainment!

Autumnfest- Autumnfest is a weekend festival held every year in Woonsocket, RI on Columbus Day weekend. Filled with music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. Drawing in over 100,000 attendees each year, Autumnfest is the largest Fall Festival in Northern Rhode Island.

RISD Craft Sale– RISD Craft 2021, the annual alumni + student art sale on Benefit Street, will take place on Saturday, October 9, from 10 am – 5 pm