Eye on RI: enjoying the spooky season

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Scary Acres- The season of Scary Acres is upon us. The SPIRITS have awoken…the ZOMBIES are hungry… And the crazed FREAKS are LOOSE!!! Take a terrifying hayride through Scary Acres. Now Bigger and Better in 2020! It’s an unforgettably FRIGHTENING experience, Will you survive? This is Scary Acres, and Fear. Lives. Here. Come see why Scary Acres is the best haunt in Rhode Island!

H.P. Lovecraft Walking Tour- The life and work of Providence’s best-known fantasy and horror author, Howard Phillips Lovecraft, provide the backdrop for this walking tour. Acknowledged genius of occult and horror fiction, Lovecraft’s “Providence stories” (written between 1924 and 1935) provide the basis for this walk. Lovecraft wrote eloquently, and in great detail, about such landmarks as Prospect Terrace, the First Baptist Church, and Benefit Street houses. See the site of his former home, as well as the sights mentioned in The Case of Charles Dexter Ward, The Haunter of the Dark, The Shunned House, and The Call of Cthulhu. Lovecraft’s own words offer a most amazing literary, historical, and architectural walking tour.

Autumn Leaves Music Series- Introducing the Autumn Leaves Music Series at Bowen’s Wharf! Come enjoy live performances on the waterfront throughout the month! The merchants and restaurants at Bowen’s Wharf welcome you to join the tradition of local live music, waterfront dining, tour tickets, shopping, and the beautiful crisp air in Newport this Fall.

