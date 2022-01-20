Eye on RI: enjoy the arts

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

WaterFire Arts Center Video Exhibit- “The Seeing”, produced through a creative partnership between FirstWorks and WaterFire Providence, is a month-long video exhibition of six film works scored by Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR). The films are all related to our willingness to hear, understand, and love one another. On Thursday, January 20, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Roumain will be present to greet attendees during the exhibition’s opening reception

RI Philharmonic Beethoven’s Fifth- Bramwell Tovey conducts the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra in a program that includes Beethoven’s iconic Fifth Symphony and Brahms’ passionate Violin Concerto, featuring famed violin soloist Benjamin Beilman. Both pieces will be performed at the Saturday, January 22nd TACO Classical Series and at the Friday, January 21st Amica Rush Hour Series concerts. The Saturday concert will also include the annual Side-by-Side performance of Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School students alongside Philharmonic musicians in a presentation of the Prelude to Act I of Wagner’s Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg. Tickets at tickets.riphil.org or 401-248-7000.

Afternoon Tea-Experience a winter tradition at Hotel Viking, join us in One Bellevue for an iconic tea experience that includes quintessential tea pairing and is accompanied by a champagne and cocktail cart. We may be 95 years old, but this Tea Service is anything but stuffy!

Providence Restaurant Weeks- Warm up your winter and enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for breakfast, lunch or dinner (or even all three). They may also be serving up signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.