Eye on RI: enjoy summer outdoor events!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

Brew at the Zoo: Tap into your wild side at Brew at the Zoo, an adults-only evening event, and sample more than 170 beers from 80+ local, regional and national brewers. Enjoy live musical entertainment by Cat Nips and Farm Dog band, animal encounters and more at Rhode Island’s largest outdoor beer festival.

FirstWorks Live Summer Concert Series- One of the most prolific and enduring artists on the local hip-hop scene, the positive messages and everyday struggles reflected in Chachi’s lyrics have earned him a loyal fan following. Rooted in classic hip-hop, Chachi’s sound is constantly evolving, seamlessly incorporating both live instrumentation and his Cape Verdean roots. This repeat PVDFest headliner can be relied on to uplift the party with beats, rhymes, and life wherever—and with whomever—he takes the stage.

Salute to Summer- Naval Station Newport hosts summer concert and fireworks display! The fun starts at 2. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs & blankets!