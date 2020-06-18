Eye on RI: enjoy live music

PVDfest Virtual Marketplace- This year’s PVDFest Virtual Marketplace will be hosted on Craftland’s website and will feature a small collection of pieces from independent artists for the week of June 12–19. You will be able to shop from the comfort of your home, any time of the day or night selecting items from any of the artists we will be representing. Your purchases will be packed up for you and be available for curbside pickup at Craftland within 24-48 hours. Craftland will donate 20% of the percent received from sales to the National Bail Fund Network.

Yoga on the Green- Create Power Yoga hosts outdoor yoga at Freedom green in East Providence. $10 a class, advance registration is required.

Live Music at G Rooftop- Downtown Providence’s premier rooftop restaurant and lounge – The Rooftop at Providence G – is bringing back live outdoor entertainment, starting Friday, June 19th, consistent with Phase II state and city reopening guidelines. The Rooftop is also resuming 7-day per week service beginning on Monday, June 15th.The Rooftop will feature Acoustic Sessions, intimate and eclectic top-class solo acts including: Friday – James Grande 3-6pm, Saturday – Briana White 3-6pm, Sunday – Brian Cabral 3-6pm. Advanced reservations are required and can be made at rooftopattheg.com. No more than 8 people per table and no more than 15 per group as required by Phase II reopening rules.

LLS Rhode Island Man & Woman of the Year Finale- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) 2020 Rhode Island Man & Woman of the Year Grand Finale is just days away! We hope you are making plans to join us for the virtual celebration on June 20th at 7PM. Please find additional information for the night of the event at our Grand Finale website.

