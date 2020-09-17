Eye on RI: Enjoy autumn outdoors

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events & activities!

WaterFire’s Art Mart- WaterFire is committed to transforming place and building community by creating new and safe events inside and outside the WaterFire Arts Center. ART MART is a new pop-up art market that aims to support and connect artists with the community by providing a safe venue to sell their work. Visitors will also be able to connect with Valley/Olneyville neighborhood non-profits including Farm Fresh RI, the Steel Yard, and the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council. ART MART is a smaller scale market allowing for more space between artist tents and for visitors. One point of entry will allow for limiting attendance at any point in time and arrows will guide one-way traffic through the tables and booths set-up in the WaterFire Arts Center parking lot. Mask wearing and physical distancing (six feet) is required of everyone at the market. Free parking is available in the ALCO parking lots adjacent to the WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley Street. The store and gallery at the WaterFire Arts Center will also be open to visitors during ART MART. In addition to the weekly hours, Wednesday through Saturday, Noon to 6:00 p.m.

Confreda Farm Fall Festival- There are 2 options for admission in 2020. You can purchase a $10 Ticket to access the Hayride to our Corn MAiZE.

Each Ticket will be sold as a 2 hour time block. This will give you plenty of time to navigate our 5 Acres Corn Maze, and Take as many Photos as you would like! Our Classic Pick-Your-Own Pumpkin Patch is still located next to the Corn MAiZE. Pumpkins are an additional fee and are sold by the pound or the each. The second option is our NEW Pumpkin Patch. Due to capacity limitations, we can only offer the Hayrides for the Corn MAiZE. For those of you that still want to be able to Pick-Your-Own Pumpkin, We have created a NEW Pumpkin Patch that is conveniently located within walking distance. There will be no admission fee to enter the NEW Pumpkin Patch and Pumpkins are sold by the Pound or by the each.

Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival- The 15th Annual Newport Mansions Wine and Food Festival will look a little bit different this year with a focus on more intimate, educational tasting experiences. The weekend schedule of events includes the Rosecliff Seminar Series, offering a variety of 50-person wine and spirits seminars, a Saturday night Vintner Dinner, and an elegant Sunday Brunch at Rosecliff.

