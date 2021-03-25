Eye on RI: Easter bunny, bikes & brunch!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

Easter Bunny at Roger Williams Park Zoo- Hop on over to Roger Williams Park Zoo to visit with everyone’s favorite bunny! Say hello to the Easter Bunny and even pose for a sweet photo together – all socially distant, of course. Afterwards, feel free to adventure through the zoo’s exhibits, giving you the perfect day – and be sure to bring your own camera to capture the magic.

Motorcycles & Mimosas- On the last Sunday of every month the Audrain is partnering with La Forge Casino Restaurant for Motorcycles and Mimosas – an early morning semi-private viewing of our current exhibition Balance and Power: The World on Two Wheels, 1885-1995 and then walk down to La Forge for a delicious brunch menu. We are only allowing 16 people per session. While in the gallery all persons must wear a facemask and mind social distancing guidelines. Parties will be seated at private tables at La Forge. Ticket includes access to the gallery and an all-inclusive brunch. Upon registering for the event you will be sent an invoice for all guests, your reservation is secured when payment is received. Reservations must be paid in advance and are not refundable, but may be rescheduled to a later date with advanced notice.

Full Moon Bike Ride– Bike Newport and AARP Rhode Island are back together again to bring you Newport and the Ocean Drive by the light of the moon. Join us for this 15-mile moonlit adventure along the coastline under the stars.