Spring Fest at Mount Hope Farm- Warm weather, longer days and Mother’s Day weekend will be celebrated at Mount Hope Farm’s Spring Fest, an expansion of the Farm’s weekly Farmers Market. In addition to vendors of local produce and other delicacies, two-dozen artisan vendors will display and sell their work ranging from jewelry to ceramics to furniture. Plus, the Bristol Garden Club will be on hand with its annual spring sale of annuals, perennials, herbs and specialty items, all ideal as Mother’s Day gifts. Children’s activities include a scavenger hunt, crafts and story hours by the popular Mrs. Katz and Her Hats. Kids will also enjoy rides on a hay wagon and visits with the Farm’s animals.

Wicked Tulips Farm- We’ve planted over 75 varieties of early & mid blooming tulips in Exeter. We expect peak bloom to last +/- 2 weeks depending on Mother Nature!

Derby Day on the Rooftop– Join us for the 148th Run for the Roses on the Rooftop at Providence G. We’ll be live streaming this southern tradition with cocktail specials and a best dressed contest. Style judges will be taking notice and awarding the best dressed with prizes. This is a free event and open to the public, although reservations are strongly recommended. Complimentary valet parking.