Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

From Bamako to Birmingham: Amadou & Mariam and Blind Boys of Alabama- While they may appear worlds apart, Mali’s Amadou & Mariam and the Blind Boys of Alabama share something that is undeniable: deeply felt music of the soul that transcends cultures, nations and musical styles. For over 40 years, Amadou & Mariam have combined their personal love story with a global music career. As revered ambassadors for Malian and African music, their sound is heartwarming, featuring syncopated rhythms topped with lyrical melodies. Five-time Grammy award winners the Blind Boys of Alabama are recognized worldwide as living legends of gospel music. These Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductees are known for crossing musical boundaries with their remarkable interpretations of everything from traditional gospel to music crafted by contemporary songwriters. It takes nearly a day to fly from Birmingham to Bamako, but these two distinct musical worlds are coming together on a single stage with FirstWorks!

Spring Cleanup- Celebrate National Park Week (April 16, 2022 – April24, 2022), by helping the staff at Roger Williams National Memorial clear away the debris from this past winter. Rake leaves, trim bushes, prepare flower beds, and complete a variety of other projects. The memorial will provide disposable gloves, rakes, and other supplies needed. It’s recommended that you wear comfortable shoes and clothing appropriate for working outside.

Planet Earth Exhibit- WaterFire Providence presents Planet Earth, The Environment and Our Future at the WaterFire Arts Center (WFAC) an exhibition of art and science looking at the beauty and fragility of our world. This exhibition will be at the WFAC from Saturday, March 19 through Sunday, May 1, 2022.