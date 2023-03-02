Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Cranston Country Fest- Join us for the 1st Annual Cranston County Fest feat. Easton Corbin, Louie Bello, Kevin Herchen, Patrick Kearns, and more!

RI Craft Beer Week- RI Craft Beer Week will celebrate RI’s beer manufacturers and feature events scheduled at your favorite Rhode Island bars, restaurants, package stores, as well as on-premise at RI’s 35+ breweries/brewpubs. Visit as many breweries as you can this week to win prizes like beer fest tickets!

Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Day Parade- The parade starts at 12:00 sharp at the corner of Division St and South Bend near Agnes Little school. The parade can be viewed from South Bend along Walcott St towards downtown to Roosevelt Ave and ending at City Hall. Following the parade join us at the after party at the Armory on Exchange St. Armory starts at 1pm until about 5pm. Food, drinks, vendors and live Irish music. Admission to the Armory is $3.

