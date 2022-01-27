Eye on RI: Chinese New Year

Happening Here

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” fetauring local attractions and activities!

Chinese New Year Menu- Castle Hill will welcome guests as they re-open for the 2022 season by celebrating the year of the tiger! Chef Andy Taur grew up cooking with his parents in their Cantonese restaurant and brings a three-course Chinese New Year menu to The Dining Room at Castle Hill.

Glow Skate Join us for a special Glow Skate every Saturday! Come skating and enjoy our world famous laser skate throughout each session, games, and tons of family fun!

Local Theater- Trinity Rep, The Wilbury, The Gamm, and Providence Performing Arts Center all have new shows!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com