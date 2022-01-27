Eye on RI: Chinese New Year

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” fetauring local attractions and activities!

Chinese New Year Menu- Castle Hill will welcome guests as they re-open for the 2022 season by celebrating the year of the tiger! Chef Andy Taur grew up cooking with his parents in their Cantonese restaurant and brings a three-course Chinese New Year menu to The Dining Room at Castle Hill.

Glow Skate– Join us for a special Glow Skate every Saturday! Come skating and enjoy our world famous laser skate throughout each session, games, and tons of family fun!

Local Theater- Trinity Rep, The Wilbury, The Gamm, and Providence Performing Arts Center all have new shows!