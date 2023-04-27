Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions & events!

Newport Vineyards Spring Festival- We are raising our glasses to Spring with our 20th Annual Spring Festival! Join us for tastings from our wine & beer bars, live music, delicious bites from our kitchens, grape stomping, pie eating contests, and more!

Newport Beer Festival- The Newport Beer Festival returns for the 11th year! We are bringing you the same festival you’ve grown to know and love over the last decade, celebrating Rhode Island breweries and some of our out-of-state favorites.

Pawcatuck River Duck Race- 20,000 rubber ducks are dumped into the Pawcatuck River on the Westerly RI and Pawcatuck CT border, for an annual race that benefits dozens of local charities. Children’s games, bounce house, food booths, and other activities make this a wonderful family event! The annual Pawcatuck River Duck Race helps local Schools and non-profits raise money for their individual worthy causes, typically raising more than $60,000 for the groups involved.

RI Quahog Week- From April 23-29, 2023, Quahog Week highlights the many restaurants, markets, fishermen, and food-based businesses committed to growing Rhode Island’s local food economy, with special emphasis on quahogs. Restaurants and markets across Rhode Island will celebrate this sustainable resource and its year-round availability by featuring a quahog dish on their menu.