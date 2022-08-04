Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Charlestown Seafood Festival- The Charlestown Chamber of Commerce’s annual Seafood Festival 2022, the 37th, is set for Aug. 5-7 at Ninigret Park. There will be local restaurants serving some of the best local seafood around in a county fair setting visited by 50,000 people. It’s been named a “Top 100 Event in North America” and listed as one of 10 Best Summer Seafood Festivals in the Northeast.

Leapfest- The purpose of the competition is to promote the camaraderie and Esprit de Corps of the Airborne Soldier through international competition. The competition is routinely attended by representatives from Allied Foreign Militaries, as well as from the US Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Each team consists of 4 Jumpers. The Jumpers will exit from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at an altitude of 1500 feet (457 meters) using an MC-6 static line, steerable, parabolic parachute. Participants aim to land as close as possible to a marked, designated area within the landing zone.

Firstworks Summer Beats Concerts: DakhaBrakha- A sonic feast as well as a visual spectacle, Kyiv’s DakhaBrakha weaves ancient Ukrainian folk melodies into a subversive musical tapestry that embraces indie rock, pop, hip hop, the avant-garde, and traditional instrumentation from around the world. With a name (ДахаБраха) that translates as “give/take” in old Ukrainian, the quartet began over a decade ago as the musical component of avant-garde stage performances at the DAKH Theater in Kyiv, cementing the group’s arresting visual image and signature theatrics. DahkaBrakha has honed a haunting musical approach based around unearthly vocal harmonies and thunderous percussion, augmented by floating cello and accordion sonorities. Heralded by Rolling Stone as the “Best Breakout” performers at 2014’s Bonnaroo festival, the band calls their music “ethno-chaos,” a moniker that perfectly describes their fearless appropriation of African, Asian, Arabic and Western influences in the creation of their singular sound. With the current war and humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine, DakhaBrakha has taken on the mission of cultural ambassador, celebrating national pride in uncertain times through the limitless power of music. Join us in welcoming the group back for their first Providence performance since PVDFest 2019!

Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary Summer Outdoor Concert Series: Lisa Morales- Join the Norman Bird Sanctuary and Newport Live for outdoor concert’s this summer. Your ticket includes free seating and access to an array of beer and refreshments which are available for purchase at the venue.