Eye on RI: Charlestown Seafood Festival is back!

Charlestown Seafood Festival- A gastronomic extravaganza of Rhode Island’s best seafood, as well as an array of all types of foods for every taste. A wide variety of arts & crafts on display, children’s shows, car shows and amusement rides. Continuous entertainment and events. Fireworks on Saturday night!

Cumberlandfest- For three magical days, Diamond Hill Park is transformed into a midway of exciting carnival rides, a venue for outstanding musical entertainment and a place to sample the culinary delights offered by Rhode Island’s premier food truck vendors. And if not enough, all of that is topped off by a gigantic Fireworks display to dazzle the eyes and ears.

Jim Breuer at Greenwich Odeum- Comedian Jim Breuer to bring his “Freedom of Laughter” Tour to Odeum on Saturday.