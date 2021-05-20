Eye on RI: celebrating seafood

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

RI Quahog Week- Quahog Week highlights the many restaurants, markets, fishermen, and food-based businesses committed to growing Rhode Island’s local food economy, with special emphasis on quahogs. From May 17-23, restaurants and markets across Rhode Island will celebrate this sustainable resources and its year-round availability by featuring a quahog dish on their menu.

Bowen’s Wharf Oyster & Chowder Festival- Bowen’s Wharf Company is proud to present the 2021 Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival! While we’re excited to resume our events this year, our priority is the safety and health of guests, staff and the community. We are committed to adhering to all local and state guidelines as they evolve and unfold. Taste your way around the Ocean State! Sip champagne and enjoy oysters and chowder from local growers and vendors on the waterfront all weekend long. Did you know that RI is home to upwards of 45 oyster farms? The flavors are distinctive to each farm, so this is your chance to savor a sampling of them in one festive atmosphere!

Stoneacre Dog Show- This May, VIPs – or “Very Important Pups” — will take over the patio at Stoneacre Garden to compete in Stoneacre Hospitality Group’s first annual Stoneacre Dog Show, where a panel of judges will award first-place ribbons across 10 categories, ranging from scruffiest beard to waggiest tail. All participating pups will receive branded swag and attendees can shop from dog-friendly vendors and enter a silent auction. All proceeds from the event benefit The Potter League for Animals, an animal care & adoption center that enriches the lives and promotes the humane treatment of animals.