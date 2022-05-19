Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

RI Quahog Week- Quahog Week highlights the many restaurants, markets, fishermen, and food-based businesses committed to growing Rhode Island’s local food economy, with special emphasis on quahogs. From May 15-21, 2022, restaurants and markets across Rhode Island will celebrate this sustainable resources and its year-round availability by featuring a quahog dish on their menu.

Newport Oyster and Chowder Festival- Taste your way around the Ocean State! Sip a refreshing cocktail and enjoy oysters and chowder from local growers and vendors on the waterfront all weekend long. Did you know that RI is home to upwards of 45 oyster farms? The flavors are distinctive to each farm, so this is your chance to savor a sampling of them in one festive atmosphere! Oyster growers will be shucking alongside local restaurants and live music under our striped festival tents. The event is open to the public and all food will be available for purchase directly from vendors. Multiple cash bars will also be on site.

Art Blooming- Linden Place Mansion is excited to announce our second annual “Art Blooming at Linden Place” weekend May 21 and 22, 2022. This event will welcome local flower designers and artists to create a piece of original art or floral arrangement to match an exterior or interior location of the mansion.