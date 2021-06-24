Eye on RI: celebrating Pride

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Newport Pride – LGBTQ+ Pride is happening in Newport, RI in June 2021! We’re creating events and experiences to celebrate community, and promote love, acceptance, inclusivity, and diversity of LGBTQ+ identities. We shall do so safely and thoughtfully and we invite you to join!

PVD Fest- Return to the thrill of live performances in a gorgeous outdoor setting! Join PVDFest and FirstWorks for a journey from global Jazz to Americana, from hip-hop to sounds from the mountains and rhythms of the sea. Grab your lawn chair (or blanket) and enjoy extraordinary artists in the park. Let these mesmerizing dancers, drummers, and musicians spirit you away on a cultural tour of the Polynesian Islands of Hawaii and New Zealand, then on to Tahiti and the Philippines. No plane ticket required!

Providence Rink Movie Night- MOVIES @ THE PROVIDENCE RINK are happening on select Saturdays this summer starting at sundown! Catch a flick, enjoy some FREE popcorn, & check out the Trinity Beer Garden!

WaterFire ArtMart – WaterFire’s ArtMarts are part of a series of diverse arts experiences at the WaterFire Arts Center in the Valley neighborhood of Providence. ArtMart is an outdoor art market featuring local artists across a broad spectrum of fine art and craft mediums. WaterFire aims to support and connect artists with new audiences by providing a safe open-air venue to sell their work.