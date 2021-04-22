Eye on RI: Celebrating local structures and stores!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities!

Pomham Rocks Lighthouse 5 & 10K- Join us as we celebrate the 150th Jubilee of the Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. Run through beautiful Riverside and choose from a 5k or 10k distance and help us raise some funds for this historic piece of architecture. The 10k race includes sweeping views of the lighthouse. Pomham Rocks Light is a historic lighthouse in the Providence River about 200 yards off the shoreline of the Riverside neighborhood of the city of East Providence, Rhode Island. The light was established in 1871. The 10k race will start at 8am at Larisa Park, with the 5k following at 8:30am. Bib pick up will also take place at Larisa Park starting at 6:30am.

Red Carpet Experience– Instead of making this a virtual event this year, the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) decided to be creative and celebrate the Oscars® in unique Rhode Island-style — at the Drive In. The Rustic Drive In, 1195 Eddie Dowling Highway, North Smithfield, Rhode Island to be exact. Working with the Rustic Tri-View Drive In, participants will enjoy an old fashioned chicken barbeque from grills brought in for the occasion. The boxed dinner includes barbequed chicken breast, Pasta salad, Cole Slaw and Corn bread). A Vegan/vegetarian option is available upon request.

Robert Rohm Sculpture Exhibit- WaterFire Providence presents Down to Earth: Robert Rohm Sculpture, 1963-2013 at the WaterFire Arts Center, an exhibition spanning fifty years of work by sculptor, Robert Rohm. This exhibition will run from Wednesday, March 24 – Sunday, April 25, 2021. Robert Rohm is internationally recognized for his sculptures with exhibitions at the Whitney Museum of American Art; the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston; the San Diego Museum of Contemporary Art; the Seattle Art Museum; and the Kunsthalle, Zurich, Switzerland. Rohm was a dedicated sculptor for fifty years as well as a professor of art at the University of Rhode Island for over thirty years.

Independent Book Store Day- Visit us at Bank Square Books, Savoy Bookshop & Café and Title IX for Independent Bookstore Day! On Saturday, April 24th, bookstores around the country celebrate with a day long party! We will have activities, a prize wheel and fun things happening all day long at each of our stores.

Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day at Ink Fish Books, in store 488 Main St., Warren, RI and online at: https://inkfishbooks.indielite.org/ Special giveaways in store and online!