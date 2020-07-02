Eye on RI: Celebrating July 4th!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities!

Bristol Parade- The Traditional Fourth of July Parade will change this year to a vehicle procession with lite entertainment. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will step-off at the corner of Chestnut Street and Hope Street (Rt. 114) and ends on High Street, between State Street and Bradford Street. The vehicle procession will last approximately 45 minutes, and we ask the community to observe all RI Health Department guidance regarding Social Distancing and the Wearing of Masks.

Narragansett Town Beach Live Music– Brass Force is back at Narragansett’s Town Beach, Saturday, July 4th, 2020, 5-7. We’re excited to be back! Happy to play some tunes and brighten the mood! Outside, on a beach…Social distancing approved!

Independence Day Beach Ball- Celebrate the birth of our nation in style at Ocean House’s Annual Independence Day Beach Ball, featuring the Atlantic as the backdrop. Enjoy traditional New England lobster and an incredible family-style platter menu, offering the best of fresh summertime seafood, inspired sides and innovative barbecue fare. Enjoy specialty cocktails, beer, and wine. True to American tradition, the evening’s grand finale is colorful fireworks displaying over the Atlantic Ocean.

Ballard’s Country Hang Out- Just like our annual Block Island Country Fest – Country Hang Out on July 5, 2020 will feature amazing country bands, fresh pineapple drinks and our VIP Cabanas. However, unlike years past, this scaled back event will feature smaller crowds and no dancing -just a day on the beach with great music. As always, Ballard’s is committed to the safety of our guests and staff, and will be following all safety precautions recommended by the state and the CDC. While Block Island Country Hang Out is a free event, Ballard’s will be collecting a $10 donation with 100% of the proceeds going to Block Island Volunteer Fire & Rescue and The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation – both are local charities hit hard during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

