Eye on RI: celebrating Father’s Day!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Back in Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy- The Salon and Ballroom of Rosecliff will be transformed into a magical experience to delight the senses with sights, scents and sounds. The Salon will feature the very popular Botanical Arts design classes, where talented designers will base their creations on expressions of a garden at nighttime. The Ballroom will be a stunning garden oasis featuring floral designs interpreting classes with titles like Garden Nymph, Fireflies and Harvest Moon. For the first time, the Horticulture Division of cut flowers and creative garden containers will be brought indoors and arranged around the central garden in the Ballroom. Finally, the Terrace will be transformed into a conservatory garden space and will feature al-fresco exhibition tables created by local event and floral designers.

Father’s Day Sunset Cruise Beer Tasting- Join The General’s Crossing Brewhouse aboard the Coastal Queen in Jamestown for a Father’s Day Beer Tasting. The General’s Crossing Brewhouse is the first, the only, the largest brewery in the history of Jamestown. Taste the specialty brews while cruising through the East Passage of Narragansett Bay. Along the way you will see the Newport Bridge, historic forts and lighthouses, and so much more. We will be following the most up-to-date state health and safety guidelines so that you can celebrate safely. Valid ID (for bar service) and cloth face covering are required for boarding. The cruise is 90-minutes, departs at 7:15 pm and tickets are $35.*

Wayland Square Sidewalk Sale- Wayland Square is holding their annual sidewalk sale Friday and Saturday.