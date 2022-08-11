Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

The Looff- The Looff is a summer arts festival set along the beautiful East Providence waterfront. The Looff showcases all types of art including fine paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture, metal works, fiber, and much more.

Mount Hope Farm “Cool Jazz”- A fundraiser with a live auction in support of Mount Hope Farm. Open Bar, Hors D’oeuvres, Raw Bar, Seasonal & Scrumptious Buffet, and Seasonal Pies for Dessert. Live Music and Dancing. Proceeds are earmarked to continue construction of our much-needed animal barn. We have all the permits in place and “almost” all the funds we need, so we appreciate you helping us reach our final fundraising goal.

Barry Manilow Performs at Dunkin’ Donuts Center- Grammy award winner and music icon Barry Manilow has announced a special six show arena tour – MANILOW: HITS 2022 – taking place this August with special guest David Koz.

FirstWorks Summer Beats Concert: William Cepeda Afro-Rican Jazz- William Cepeda is a cultural icon of Puerto Rico. The four-time Grammy-nominated trombonist brings his revolutionary seven-piece Afro-Rican Jazz band to the FirstWorks stage. A protégé of the Dizzy Gillespie, Cepeda has created a new shade of jazz with a hip flavor, blending Puerto Rican roots, folk, progressive jazz and world music. Lydia Perez, an award-winning Afro-Taino artist from Rhode Island will lead dancers from the Puerto Rican Institute for Arts and Advocacy in an energetic concert opener.