Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Black Ships Festival- The Japan-America Society of Rhode Island is celebrating the 40th Black Ships Festival, a weekend of arts, culture, and fun in honor of the friendship and cultural ties between Japan and the United States. This year’s festival will feature a variety of free, family-friendly cultural events, including taiko drumming, martial arts, and other traditional Japanese arts. There will also be a Cultural Marketplace Fair with shows, local vendors selling food, crafts, and souvenirs.

Dominican Festival & Parade- Parade Route: Corner of Broad Street and Thurbers Avenue. Walk through Broad Street into Roger Williams Park. All participants will be provided with colored flyers to identify them as parade participants. The Festival will be held in Roger Williams Park at the Temple to Music.

Sunflower Festival at Butterfly Farm- Join us for peak sunflower blooms!