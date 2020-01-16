Eye on RI: bikes & brews!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Bristol. Beats. Brews.- SALT is taking over one of our favorite 401 towns by the water for a weekend: BRISTOL! Teaming up with Twelve Guns Brewing, we’re hosting our MLK Weekend classes inside one of Rhode Island’s newest craft breweries in Bristol!

Flicks and Fare Tour- It’s winter in Newport but the fun doesn’t end in the summer in Washington Square! An international style “linner”, (that’s lunch and dinner combined) we will take you for a Mexican appetizers, Italian entrees and finish with a lovely French dessert, each paired with an alcohol or non alcohol beverage at each stop. We will complete this afternoon and part ways by introducing this wonderful historic theater and event space before finishing the afternoon with a hot beverage & popcorn while you settle in for a first run movie, documentary or art film.

Newport Wellness Week- Newport Wellness Week returns January 18-25, 2020 with a robust roster of events, special offers, discounts and deals throughout Newport and Bristol Counties dedicated to physical, mental and spiritual well-being. The week’s signature event, the Wellness Marketplace, taking place inside the Newport Marriott Atrium on Sunday, January 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is officially a “must-do” with more than 50 wellness-focused vendors in attendance.

