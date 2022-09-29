Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

Bewitched and Bedazzled- This one-day family-centered festival celebrates fall and the filming by Disney of the sequel to Hocus Pocus that occurred at this location at Chase Farm Park in the fall of 2021. Stage entertainment, vendors, costumes, psychics, contests, hayride, live music and more.

Narragansett Brewery Oktoberfest- Join us for one of the biggest Rhode Island Oktoberfest celebrations with four weekend sessions to choose from. This year we’re going even bigger with authentic German food and incredible entertainment… including music from TubaFrau, Stein-Hoisting Contests, Authentic German beers and much more!

Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair- For over 45 years, the Norman Bird Sanctuary has brought visitors from far and wide together for a celebration of the harvest season through its annual Harvest Fair. This award-winning event is a fall favorite on Aquidneck Island. Challenge friends to a sack race, compete in the Home & Garden, peruse the Crafter’s Tent, enjoy live music, and so much more during this weekend of festivities for the whole family!