Local Juneteenth Celebrations- Annual Juneteenth RI Festival Weekend Live music, comedy and more.

Federal Hill Summer Festival- Join us for our Annual Federal Hill Summer Festival as we kick off the start of summer and Father’s Day weekend! Enjoy dining al fresco at more than 25 restaurants, dozens of mobile vendors and retailers all along Atwells Avenue. Listen to live entertainment at one of three stages. Sip, stroll, shop and dine as we celebrate the official start to summer on Federal Hill.

RI PrideFest & Parade- Rhode Island’s Annual PrideFest Celebration & Illuminated Night Parade will be held in beautiful Downtown Providence on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Beginning at noon gates open at the new Providence Innovation District Park with access to over 250 nonprofit organizations, businesses, and food vendors. Venture down to our main stage, providing entertainment for festival-goers all day with a variety of local, regional, and national acts.